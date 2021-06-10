Overview of Dr. David Silverman, MD

Dr. David Silverman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.



Dr. Silverman works at OB GYN Sinai Suite 33 in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Owings Mills, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Pregnancy Ultrasound and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.