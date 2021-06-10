Dr. Silverman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Silverman, MD
Dr. David Silverman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.
OB/GYN-Sinai Suite 332435 W Belvedere Ave Ste 33, Baltimore, MD 21215 Directions (410) 601-5530
OB/GYN-Foundry Row10084 Reisterstown Rd Ste 200F, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Directions (410) 363-0490
Hospital Affiliations
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Silverman is the best! Kind, funny, down to earth. He explains information clearly and concisely and you never feel rushed by him. I’m so lucky I found him after my GYN of 20 years retired.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Silverman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silverman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silverman has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Pregnancy Ultrasound and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silverman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silverman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silverman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.