Dr. David Silvers, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Silvers, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from Tufts Medical School and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and Jupiter Medical Center.
Gardens Neurology3401 Pga Blvd Ste 440, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 799-2831
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
- AARP
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Network
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
It was I who posted a recent somewhat negative review mainly about their office staff. I am glad to say they immediately responded and pointed out they are extremely short staffed and apologized. There was also mentioned some difficulties related to their communication with the MRI testing agency. So I will continue giving this Dr my business and hope they are able to hire more staff and resolve their data issues. Being courteous on the phone can be accomplished even while short staffed.
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Harvard Longwood
- Mount Auburn Hospital
- Tufts Medical School
- Princeton Univeristy
- Neuromuscular Medicine
Dr. Silvers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silvers accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silvers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silvers has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Insomnia and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silvers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Silvers speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
101 patients have reviewed Dr. Silvers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silvers.
