See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Saint Peters, MO
Dr. David Simckes, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. David Simckes, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.0 (73)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. David Simckes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Hadassah Medical School, The Hebrew University Of Jerusalem and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.

Dr. Simckes works at Fertility Partnership in Saint Peters, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Fertility Partnership
    5401 Veterans Memorial Pkwy Ste 201, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 441-7770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis
  • SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Adenomyosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Adenomyosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Azoospermia Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis of Colon Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genetic Diseases Chevron Icon
Genetic Fetal Risks Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Oligospermia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Premature Ovarian Failure Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Stage 4 Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 73 ratings
    Patient Ratings (73)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Simckes?

    Jul 25, 2022
    Great Doctor. Answered all our questions patiently and his positive attitude was almost infectious. He restored our faith that parenthood was right around the corner for us. Extremely empathetic and professional staff. Received ovarian PRP and it was a great experience. Too soon to comment on its effects, but overall I highly recommend seeking Dr. Simckes's advice for all your fertility needs.
    Anonymous Female 39 — Jul 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Simckes, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Simckes, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Simckes to family and friends

    Dr. Simckes' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Simckes

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Simckes, MD.

    About Dr. David Simckes, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881600773
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • SUNY Ab
    Residency
    Internship
    • Erie Co Mc
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Hadassah Medical School, The Hebrew University Of Jerusalem
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Hebrew U-Hadassah Med
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Simckes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simckes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Simckes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Simckes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Simckes works at Fertility Partnership in Saint Peters, MO. View the full address on Dr. Simckes’s profile.

    73 patients have reviewed Dr. Simckes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simckes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simckes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simckes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Simckes, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.