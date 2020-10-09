Dr. David Simms, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simms is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Simms, MD
Overview of Dr. David Simms, MD
Dr. David Simms, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, Phoenix Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Arizona Otolaryngology Consultants PC2222 E Highland Ave Ste 204, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 257-4219
Arizona Otolaryngology Consultants Glendale Office5750 W Thunderbird Rd Ste A100, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 938-3205
Arizona Otolaryngology Consultants6565 E Greenway Pkwy Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (480) 948-2056
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Banner Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Simms is an amazing surgeon hands down. His bedside manners are impeccable as well. I am giving four stars because his assistant Jen is just horrendous. It’s such a shame that she works with someone as brilliant as Dr. Simms. This broad is just downright rude, have zero customer service, zero empathy for patients. She plainly has no business being in the health care industry. Another reason for four stars is for always running late. Now with Covid, they make you wait outside the office. So you’re looking at 15-25 minutes wait, give or take.
About Dr. David Simms, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1053381533
Education & Certifications
- University Of Oklahoma Health Science Center
- Okla Hlth Scis Ctr
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
