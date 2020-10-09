Overview of Dr. David Simms, MD

Dr. David Simms, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, Phoenix Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Simms works at Arizona Otolaryngology Consultants, PC in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ and Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Perforated Eardrum, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.