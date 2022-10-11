Dr. David Simon, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Simon, DO
Overview
Dr. David Simon, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.
Locations
Dr. David Simon406 Lucerne Ave, Lake Worth, FL 33460 Directions (561) 582-4151
Dr. David Simon DO, Lake Worth, FL101 S Federal Hwy, Lake Worth, FL 33460 Directions (561) 582-4151
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
Ratings & Reviews
I'm a new Lake Worthian. After living in Europe and having the advantages of socialized medicine, I didn't know what to expect here. I have to say I was very satisfied with Dr Simon. I got an appointment with no trouble. His office staff were friendly, the wait time was not bad and he could not have been nicer! He took his time to get to know me and my medical history. The office is not super modern, but who cares??!! It was clean and comfortable. I assume it's also fully equipped. I needed a referral and I got that in less than 24 hours. Thumbs up and 5 stars for Dr Simon and his practice!
About Dr. David Simon, DO
- Family Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1912979279
Education & Certifications
- Humana Hosp of the Palm Branches
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Rutgers University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simon accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.