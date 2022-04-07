See All Podiatrists in Rockledge, FL
Dr. David Simonson, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. David Simonson, DPM

Podiatry
4.4 (47)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview

Dr. David Simonson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Rockledge, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Rockledge Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Simonson works at Brevard Foot & Ankle, Rockledge, FL in Rockledge, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Erik Zimmermann, DPM
Dr. Erik Zimmermann, DPM
4.7 (31)
View Profile
Dr. William Salcedo, DPM
Dr. William Salcedo, DPM
5.0 (279)
View Profile
Dr. Laurence Richman, DPM
Dr. Laurence Richman, DPM
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    David A Simonson Dpm PA
    1950 US Highway 1 Ste 107, Rockledge, FL 32955 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 638-2121

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rockledge Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Freedom Health
    • Health First Health Plans
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Simonson?

    Apr 07, 2022
    He has done tendon surgery on my ankle that has done very well. Now he is treating me for a wound on my shin after cancer surgery. He is doing a wonderful job as usual. The wound is finally starting to heal. I highly recommend Dr Simonson and his entire staff is very wonderful. From this front desk to the nurses especially Annebell
    Barbara Augustine — Apr 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Simonson, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Simonson, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Simonson to family and friends

    Dr. Simonson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Simonson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Simonson, DPM.

    About Dr. David Simonson, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770561805
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Northwest Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Florida
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Simonson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simonson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Simonson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Simonson works at Brevard Foot & Ankle, Rockledge, FL in Rockledge, FL. View the full address on Dr. Simonson’s profile.

    Dr. Simonson has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simonson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Simonson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simonson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simonson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simonson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Simonson, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.