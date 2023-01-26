See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Jackson, MS
Dr. David Sinclair, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
4.7 (46)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. David Sinclair, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Jackson, MS. They completed their fellowship with Neurophysiology-University Of Mississippi Medical Center

Dr. Sinclair works at Merit Health Medical Group - Neurology in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Restless Leg Syndrome and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Merit Health Medical Group - Neurology
    1860 Chadwick Dr Ste 303, Jackson, MS 39204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 376-1000
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Merit Health Central
  • Merit Health River Oaks

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tremor
Restless Leg Syndrome
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Tremor
Restless Leg Syndrome
Peripheral Nerve Disorders

Tremor Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
Myalgia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 26, 2023
    I think I'm a complex patient - Sinclair actually took the time to listen and knew exactly how to fix the headaches.
    Jen R — Jan 26, 2023
    About Dr. David Sinclair, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235391046
    Education & Certifications

    • Neurophysiology-University Of Mississippi Medical Center
    Fellowship
    • Neurology-University Of Mississippi Medical Center
    Residency
    • Internal Medicine-University Of Mississippi Medical Center
    Internship
    • Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Sinclair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sinclair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sinclair has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sinclair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sinclair works at Merit Health Medical Group - Neurology in Jackson, MS. View the full address on Dr. Sinclair’s profile.

    Dr. Sinclair has seen patients for Tremor, Restless Leg Syndrome and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sinclair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Sinclair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sinclair.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sinclair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sinclair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

