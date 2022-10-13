See All Podiatric Surgeons in Reading, MA
Dr. David Sipala, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.8 (24)
Map Pin Small Reading, MA
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Sipala, DPM

Dr. David Sipala, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Reading, MA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with MelroseWakefield Hospital and St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.

Dr. Sipala works at NEW ENGLAND FOOT & ANKLE SPECIALISTS in Reading, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.


Dr. Sipala's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New England Foot & Ankle Specialists
    30 New Crossing Rd Ste 311, Reading, MA 01867 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 944-4044
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MelroseWakefield Hospital
  • St. Elizabeth's Medical Center

Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe

Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Rupture
Ankle Instability
Ankle Sprain
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis of the Ankle
Arthritis of the Foot
Arthritis of the Midfoot
Arthritis of the Toe
Bunionette
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Flat Foot
Foot and Ankle Injuries
Foot Injuries
Foot Sprain
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
High Arch
Infectious Arthritis
Post-Traumatic Arthritis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Seronegative Arthritis
Skin Diseases
Skin Disorders
Skin Grafts
Stress Fracture
Stress Fracture of Foot
Ulcer of Foot
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 13, 2022
    Detailed information
    Agnes Fiumara — Oct 13, 2022
    About Dr. David Sipala, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821351263
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
    Internship
    • Cambridge Health Alliance
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • BOSTON COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Sipala, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sipala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sipala has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sipala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sipala works at NEW ENGLAND FOOT & ANKLE SPECIALISTS in Reading, MA. View the full address on Dr. Sipala’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Sipala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sipala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sipala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sipala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

