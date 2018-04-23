Overview

Dr. David Sisam, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houma, LA. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Saint Anne General Hospital, Ochsner Saint Mary, Terrebonne General Health System and Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sisam works at Concepts In Dentistry - Shane Zeringue DDS Michael Boudreaux DDS in Houma, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.