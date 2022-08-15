Overview of Dr. David Sitler, MD

Dr. David Sitler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sitler works at Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.