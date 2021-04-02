Overview

Dr. David Skinner, DO is a Dermatologist in Alcoa, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University.



Dr. Skinner works at Stephen M. Becker, MD in Alcoa, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Rosacea, Keloid Scar and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.