Overview of Dr. David Skrobot, DPM

Dr. David Skrobot, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Zanesville, OH.



Dr. Skrobot works at Northside Mvhc Pharmacy in Zanesville, OH with other offices in Cambridge, OH and Coshocton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.