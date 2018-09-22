Dr. David Skrobot, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skrobot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Skrobot, DPM
Overview of Dr. David Skrobot, DPM
Dr. David Skrobot, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Zanesville, OH.
Dr. Skrobot's Office Locations
Northside Mvhc Pharmacy716 Adair Ave, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 891-9000
Muskingum Valley Health Centers1330 CLARK ST, Cambridge, OH 43725 Directions (740) 421-9530
Family Physicians of Coshocton Inc440 BROWNS LN, Coshocton, OH 43812 Directions (740) 295-3331
Buckeye Home Health Service Inc860 Bethesda Dr, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 453-4444
Hospital Affiliations
- Genesis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had fallen backwards off a ladder barefoot and landed on my right heel and ankle on a concrete driveway. Dr. Skrobot wanted to make sure other parts were not injured also so ordered a full foot MRI. I thank him for being caring and so thorough.
About Dr. David Skrobot, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
