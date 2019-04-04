Dr. David Slagle II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slagle II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Slagle II, MD
Dr. David Slagle II, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Slidell Memorial Hospital.
Medical & Surgical Eye Center1051 Gause Blvd Ste 480, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 649-0206
Sterling Surgical Hospital989 Robert Blvd, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 649-0206
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Slagle is an excellent Ophthalmologist. He also has the friendliest staff. With several eye issues, he has always discussed all my conditions and treatment so that I can understand. I refer all family and friends to Dr. Slagle.
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Slagle II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slagle II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slagle II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slagle II has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slagle II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Slagle II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slagle II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slagle II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slagle II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.