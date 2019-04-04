Overview of Dr. David Slagle II, MD

Dr. David Slagle II, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Slidell Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Slagle II works at Medical and Surgical Eye Center in Slidell, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.