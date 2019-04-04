See All Ophthalmologists in Slidell, LA
Dr. David Slagle II, MD

Ophthalmology
3.7 (24)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Slagle II, MD

Dr. David Slagle II, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Slidell Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Slagle II works at Medical and Surgical Eye Center in Slidell, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Slagle II's Office Locations

    Medical & Surgical Eye Center
    1051 Gause Blvd Ste 480, Slidell, LA 70458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 649-0206
    Sterling Surgical Hospital
    989 Robert Blvd, Slidell, LA 70458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 649-0206

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
  • Slidell Memorial Hospital

Stye
Chalazion
Dry Eyes
Stye
Chalazion
Dry Eyes

Stye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Apr 04, 2019
    Dr. Slagle is an excellent Ophthalmologist. He also has the friendliest staff. With several eye issues, he has always discussed all my conditions and treatment so that I can understand. I refer all family and friends to Dr. Slagle.
    Diamondhead, MS — Apr 04, 2019
    About Dr. David Slagle II, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700878246
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Slagle II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slagle II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Slagle II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Slagle II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Slagle II works at Medical and Surgical Eye Center in Slidell, LA. View the full address on Dr. Slagle II’s profile.

    Dr. Slagle II has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slagle II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Slagle II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slagle II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slagle II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slagle II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

