Dr. David Slutsky, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
2.2 (16)
Call for new patient details
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Slutsky, MD

Dr. David Slutsky, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Slutsky works at Orthopedic Specialty Associates in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Slutsky's Office Locations

  1
    Orthopaedic Specialties Associates
    4201 Torrance Blvd Ste 190, Torrance, CA 90503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 543-2521
  2
    Pain Rehabilitation Institute
    2808 COLUMBIA ST, Torrance, CA 90503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 618-9922
  3
    Torrance Memorial Medical Center
    3330 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 618-9922
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. David Slutsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932209491
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Slutsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Slutsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Slutsky works at Orthopedic Specialty Associates in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Dr. Slutsky’s profile.

    Dr. Slutsky has seen patients for Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slutsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Slutsky. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slutsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slutsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slutsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

