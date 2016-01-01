Overview of Dr. David Slutsky, MD

Dr. David Slutsky, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Slutsky works at Orthopedic Specialty Associates in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.