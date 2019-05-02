Dr. David Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. David Smith, MD
Dr. David Smith, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Southeast Texas Ob/gyn Associates755 N 11th St Ste P4200, Beaumont, TX 77702 Directions (409) 899-1499
Victory Medical Center Beaumont Lp6025 Metropolitan Dr, Beaumont, TX 77706 Directions (409) 617-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have used Dr. David Smith for many years. Dr. Smith and his staff go above and beyond to address all my issues and educate me on what is going on with my body. He is one of the sweetest Doctors that I have ever meet. Keep up the good work and Thank you for always taking great care of me.
About Dr. David Smith, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1023002375
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.