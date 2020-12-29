Dr. David Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. David Smith, MD
Dr. David Smith, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
- 1 1225 Jefferson Rd Ste 206, Rochester, NY 14623 Directions (585) 461-5330
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
Ratings & Reviews
I will always have Dr.Smith as one of the most caring and thoughtful doctors.I had changed doctors when someone told me retired and moved. I miss him dearly. The most helpful doctor I have met 30 years ago . What a jem. He help me so much well worth
About Dr. David Smith, MD
- Neurology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1235192295
Education & Certifications
- Harvard/Mass Eye and Ear|Strong Memorial Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Rochester Genl Hospital
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
