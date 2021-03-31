Overview of Dr. David Smith, MD

Dr. David Smith, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Hematology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center, TidalHealth Nanticoke, Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional, University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.



Dr. Smith works at Bay Hematology Oncology PA in Easton, MD with other offices in Centreville, MD and Chestertown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.