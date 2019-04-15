Overview

Dr. David Smith, MD is a Dermatologist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.



Dr. Smith works at Everett Clinic Dermatology in Everett, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Rash and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.