Dr. David Smith, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Smith, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Smith, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiovascular Consultants Ltd6320 W Union Hills Dr Ste 140 Bldg A, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 435-8346
-
2
Cardiovascular Consultants3805 E Bell Rd Ste 3100, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 867-8644
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- Medicare
- Optima Health
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
Have worked with this physician for years, everything about this individual is commendable. He is efficient, compassioniate and has a superb support team from the front desk to the medical techs.
About Dr. David Smith, DO
- Vascular Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1568462943
Education & Certifications
- Grandview Hospital
- Cuyahoga Falls General Hospital
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Varicose Veins, Spider Veins and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.