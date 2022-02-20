Dr. David Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Smith, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
Doylestown Health Gastroenterology599 W State St Ste 200, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 918-5760
Central Bucks Cardiology Associates847 Easton Rd Ste 2800, Warrington, PA 18976 Directions (215) 345-6050
- 3 9 Village Sq Ste 7, New Hope, PA 18938 Directions (267) 893-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Doylestown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Smith has a bedside manner that is truly lacking in most doctors these days. He is friendly, caring, and came to speak to me and reassure me several times during my recent 9 day hospital stay. He's accessible and personable which makes all the difference in the world when you're sick and scared. He is wonderful.
About Dr. David Smith, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1659370104
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Hosp U Pa
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
