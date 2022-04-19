Overview of Dr. David Smith Jr, MD

Dr. David Smith Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Smith Jr works at Nicholas Koehler P.A. in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries, Second-Degree Burns and Breast Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.