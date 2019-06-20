Dr. David Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. David Smith, MD
Dr. David Smith, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They graduated from Emory University Atlanta Ga and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital and The Medical Center At Bowling Green.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Western Kentucky Heart and Lung825 2nd Ave Ste B1, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 445-3010
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very Attentive & caring
About Dr. David Smith, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1871584052
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Emory University Atlanta Ga
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.