Dr. Snyder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. David Snyder, MD
Overview
Dr. David Snyder, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Dr. Snyder works at
Locations
East Jefferson General Hospital4200 Houma Blvd, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 454-4102
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Snyder has been my husband and my Dr.all our lives...The most caring and knowledgeable Dr. We could ever have gotten...We both put out complete trust in him...I would venture to say...HE IS THE BEST. His office is run with ease.....i can honestly say...the very BEST OF EVERYTHING....SCHEDULING, ALWAYS ON TIME. NEVER HAVE TO WAIT. NO COMPLAINTS.
About Dr. David Snyder, MD
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184620379
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snyder has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, First Degree Heart Block and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snyder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Snyder speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snyder.
