Overview of Dr. David Snyder, MD

Dr. David Snyder, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Snyder works at NY Neurological Associates PC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.