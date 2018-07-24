Dr. David Snyder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Snyder, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Snyder, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Ny Neurological Associates PC162 E 78th St, New York, NY 10075 Directions (212) 794-2281Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I have been going to Dr. Snyder since 2016. He is extremely thorough and makes the time to know his patients and their life styles and priorities in considering appropriate treatments. He does not shy away from providing detailed information and is nuanced in his approach. I have a high degree of trust in him and his team.
- Neurology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Neurology
