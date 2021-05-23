Dr. David Sobel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sobel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sobel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Primary Care - Old Bridge - Perrine Road300 Perrine Rd Ste 324, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 753-9893
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
How was your appointment with Dr. Sobel?
Dr Sobel has been my internal medicine doctor for some 40 years. He has always given sound advice and referrals. Now I hear that he was forced from Hackensack Meridian health shame on Hackensack for putting dollars ahead of patient care. He also cared for my sister who was a RN and taught at NJ's medical school in Newark. I too worked in public health for a large part of my career and have experienced the good and bad in the medical field. I plan to try to locate Dr Sobel and have my records transferred.
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
Dr. Sobel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sobel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sobel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sobel speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sobel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sobel.
