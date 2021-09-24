Dr. David Sobel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sobel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sobel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Sobel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Uchealth Highlands Ranch Hospital and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Dr. Sobel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lone Tree10103 Ridgegate Pkwy, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 788-7888Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
CU South Denver Urology9330 S University Blvd Ste 230, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126 Directions (303) 265-3940Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
CU Medicine Urology - South Denver1500 Park Central Dr Ste 301, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 Directions (303) 265-3940Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Urology Associates PC10450 Park Meadows Dr Ste 202, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 733-8848Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
5
Littleton Office7720 S Broadway Ste 330, Centennial, CO 80122 Directions (303) 733-8848
-
6
Urology Associates799 E Hampden Ave Ste 430, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 733-8848
Hospital Affiliations
- Uchealth Highlands Ranch Hospital
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sobel?
I need to schedule a follow up appointment this summer for a kidney stone after my vacation. They had me schedule my follow up with Dr. Sobel and his schedule was already booked for the week I was back in town. He agreed to fit me in, which I was so grateful for. He was late to my appointment due to an emergency surgery, but he fit me into his already booked schedule. I didn't see a reason for him to apologize for running behind because I was so happy that he fit me in and I was on his schedule at this point. He was so nice and professional! I needed to have surgery which he performed and did an excellent job. When I needed the stent removed, he was booked out for over a month. Once again, he agreed to fit me in one morning 3 weeks after surgery to remove the stent. I can't say enough about him. He really goes above and beyond for his patients and I'm so thankful for his kindness and professionalism.
About Dr. David Sobel, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1811974736
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Temple University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sobel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sobel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sobel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sobel works at
Dr. Sobel has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sobel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Sobel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sobel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sobel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sobel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.