Dr. David Socoloff, DO
Overview
Dr. David Socoloff, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Covington, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from LECOM and is affiliated with Piedmont Newton Hospital and Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.
Locations
East Atlanta Gastroenterology7229 Wheat St NE, Covington, GA 30014 Directions (770) 922-0505
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Newton Hospital
- Piedmont Rockdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Socoloff is the best, I have been seeing this Dr for over 5 years with multiple problems, he has helped me a lot and I wouldn't see anyone else for my issues. He is very caring and patient and always takes the time to listen. The staff is also great very friendly and cant really even complain about the wait time..
About Dr. David Socoloff, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1295824175
Education & Certifications
- LECOM
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Socoloff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Socoloff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Socoloff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
