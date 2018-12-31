Overview

Dr. David Socoloff, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Covington, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from LECOM and is affiliated with Piedmont Newton Hospital and Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.



Dr. Socoloff works at East Atlanta Gastroenterology in Covington, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Nausea and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.