Dr. Sokol has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Sokol, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Sokol, MD
Dr. David Sokol, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Sokol works at
Dr. Sokol's Office Locations
Princeton Medicine Physicians5 Plainsboro Rd Ste 300, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Directions (609) 853-7272
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is completely thorough and patient. I never wait and his staff is very helpful.
About Dr. David Sokol, MD
- Hematology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1235163833
Education & Certifications
- Temple U Hosp/Fox Chase Cancer Ctr
- Temple University Hospital
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
Dr. Sokol accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sokol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sokol works at
Dr. Sokol has seen patients for Thrombocytosis and Polycythemia Rubra Vera, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sokol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sokol. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sokol.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sokol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sokol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.