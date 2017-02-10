Overview of Dr. David Sokol, MD

Dr. David Sokol, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.



Dr. Sokol works at Princeton Medicine Physicians in Plainsboro, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Thrombocytosis and Polycythemia Rubra Vera along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.