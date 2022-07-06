Overview

Dr. David Solarz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED|University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Solarz works at White Plains Physician Associates in White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.