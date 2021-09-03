Overview

Dr. David Soleymani, MD is a Dermatologist in Dyer, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Soleymani works at Dermio Dermatology in Dyer, IN with other offices in Munster, IN and Demotte, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Scabies and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.