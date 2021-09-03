See All Dermatologists in Dyer, IN
Super Profile

Dr. David Soleymani, MD

Dermatology
4.9 (31)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview

Dr. David Soleymani, MD is a Dermatologist in Dyer, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Soleymani works at Dermio Dermatology in Dyer, IN with other offices in Munster, IN and Demotte, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Scabies and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermio Dermatology
    14785 W 101st Ave Ste 2A, Dyer, IN 46311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 228-4200
  2. 2
    Dermio Dermatology LLC
    9200 Calumet Ave Ste 203, Munster, IN 46321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 228-4200
  3. 3
    DeMotte
    519 N Halleck St, Demotte, IN 46310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 228-4200
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Dyer
    16000 W 101st Ave, Dyer, IN 46311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 228-4200
    Monday
    11:00am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital
  • St. Catherine Hospital
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Dermatitis
Scabies
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Scabies
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Guardian
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 03, 2021
    albert gaston — Sep 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Soleymani, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    22 years of experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1740203819
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Indiana University
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Soleymani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soleymani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Soleymani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Soleymani has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Scabies and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soleymani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Soleymani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soleymani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soleymani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soleymani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

