Overview of Dr. David Solowiejczyk, MD

Dr. David Solowiejczyk, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY.



Dr. Solowiejczyk works at CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York, NY with other offices in Paramus, NJ and Yonkers, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Atrial Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.