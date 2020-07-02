See All Pediatric Cardiologists in New York, NY
Dr. David Solowiejczyk, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Solowiejczyk, MD

Dr. David Solowiejczyk, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Solowiejczyk works at CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York, NY with other offices in Paramus, NJ and Yonkers, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Atrial Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Solowiejczyk's Office Locations

    CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital
    3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    ColumbiaDoctors - 205 Robin Road
    205 Robin Road, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    ColumbiaDoctors - 984 North Broadway
    984 North Broadway, Yonkers, NY 10701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Septal Defect
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Atrial Septal Defect
Septal Defect
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Atrial Septal Defect

Septal Defect
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Atrial Septal Defect
Congenital Heart Defects
Tetralogy of Fallot
Ventricular Septal Defect
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD)
Coarctation of the Aorta
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmia Screening
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Cardiomyopathy
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Coronary Angiogram
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Heart Murmur
Heart Palpitations
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Nuclear Stress Testing
Patent Ductus Arteriosus
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Sickle Cell Disease
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
TCD Bubble Test
Tilt Table Testing
Transposition of Great Arteries
Treadmill Stress Test
Tricuspid Valve Disease
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankle Disorders
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Stenosis
Arrhythmias
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atrial Flutter
Autoimmune Diseases
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Cardiac Electrophysiology
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries (CCTGA)
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Aneurysm
Dehydration
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dyslipidemia
Ebstein's Anomaly
Heart Block
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Kawasaki Disease
Lipid Disorders
Marfan Syndrome
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Systemic Vasculitis
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Tricuspid Valve Atresia
Truncus Arteriosus
Vascular Disease
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • QualCare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 02, 2020
    Thorough Excellent bed side manner Answered all question
    Diane T. — Jul 02, 2020
    About Dr. David Solowiejczyk, MD

    • Pediatric Cardiology
    • English, Hebrew
    • 1073582367
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Solowiejczyk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solowiejczyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Solowiejczyk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Solowiejczyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Solowiejczyk has seen patients for Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Atrial Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Solowiejczyk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Solowiejczyk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solowiejczyk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solowiejczyk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solowiejczyk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

