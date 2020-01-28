Dr. David Sommerfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sommerfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sommerfeld, MD
Overview of Dr. David Sommerfeld, MD
Dr. David Sommerfeld, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Dr. Sommerfeld's Office Locations
Millennium Physician Group LLC11181 Health Park Blvd Ste 3030, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 249-8996
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very pleasant and knowledgeable physician. Straight to the point. Answers all questions, orders tests that are specific to your symptoms so he can determine your health diagnosis.
About Dr. David Sommerfeld, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1952341349
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University
