Dr. David Song, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.



Dr. Song works at Atlanta Heart Specialists LLC in Cumming, GA with other offices in Johns Creek, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.