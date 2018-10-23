Dr. David Song, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Song is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Song, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Franklin, TN.
Dr. Song works at
Dr. Song's Office Locations
Harpeth Foot & Ankle4085 Mallory Ln Ste 106, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 778-0760
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Song resolved my ingrown toenail with minimal discomfort. The morning after the procedure all I took was ibuprofen for the pain. The results the next morning were stunning and I was pain-free within 3 days. Other people warned me that it is a painful procedure, but Dr. Song's technique allowed me to be back to cycling within 5 days. As a bonus his bedside manner is excellent. I highly recommend him.
- Podiatry
- English, Korean
- 1518078039
