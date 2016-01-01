Overview of Dr. David Sopa, DO

Dr. David Sopa, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lewes, DE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES ANTIGUA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center.



Dr. Sopa works at Lewes Orthopedics in Lewes, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed and Unicompartmental Hip Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

