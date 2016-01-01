See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Lewes, DE
Dr. David Sopa, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
3.2 (14)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Sopa, DO

Dr. David Sopa, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lewes, DE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES ANTIGUA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center.

Dr. Sopa works at Lewes Orthopedics in Lewes, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed and Unicompartmental Hip Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sopa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lewes Orthopedics
    17021 Old Orchard Rd, Lewes, DE 19958 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 645-4939

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beebe Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery
Hip Fracture
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery
Hip Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
About Dr. David Sopa, DO

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 50 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, German
NPI Number
  • 1376683060
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES ANTIGUA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • Orthopedic Surgery
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Sopa, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sopa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sopa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sopa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sopa has seen patients for Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed and Unicompartmental Hip Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sopa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sopa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sopa.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sopa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sopa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

