Dr. David Sotelo, DPM
Overview of Dr. David Sotelo, DPM
Dr. David Sotelo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Lovelace Women's Hospital.
Dr. Sotelo works at
Dr. Sotelo's Office Locations
Lovelace Medical Group - Irving4420 Irving Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114 Directions (505) 727-6300
Southwest Medical Associates Northside6100 Pan American Fwy, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 797-1001
New Mexico Foot and Ankle Institute8300 Carmel Ave NE Ste 501, Albuquerque, NM 87122 Directions (505) 797-1001Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Sotelo, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1295731628
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
