Overview of Dr. David Sotelo, DPM

Dr. David Sotelo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Lovelace Women's Hospital.



Dr. Sotelo works at Lovelace Medical Group - Irving in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.