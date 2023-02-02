Dr. David Sowa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sowa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sowa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Sowa, MD
Dr. David Sowa, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Sowa works at
Dr. Sowa's Office Locations
First State Orthopaedics4051 Ogletown Rd Ste 103, Newark, DE 19713 Directions
Medical Arts Pavilion I First State Orthropaedics4745 Ogletown Stanton Rd, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 731-2888
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PA Insurance Services
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr Sowa for years. He is very professional and knows his craft. I never have to wait long in his office. I would highly recommend him to anyone in need for wrist and hand attention.
About Dr. David Sowa, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Curtis National Hand Center
- Johns Hopkins Hosp/Univ
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University
- Orthopedic Surgery
