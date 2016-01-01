See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Seattle, WA
Dr. David Spach, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Spach, MD

Dr. David Spach, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.

Dr. Spach works at UW Medicine Primary Care at Shoreline in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Spach's Office Locations

    UW Medicine Primary Care at Shoreline
    325 9th Ave Fl 2, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harborview Medical Center

Gonorrhea Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
About Dr. David Spach, MD

  • Infectious Disease Medicine
  • 37 years of experience
  • English
  • 1578649208
Education & Certifications

  • University Of Wa School Of Med
  • DUKE UNIVERSITY
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Spach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Spach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Spach works at UW Medicine Primary Care at Shoreline in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Spach’s profile.

Dr. Spach has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spach.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

