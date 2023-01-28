Dr. David Spady, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Spady, MD
Overview
Dr. David Spady, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Loma Linda School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.
Locations
-
1
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants9509 N Beach St Ste 101, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 741-4347
-
2
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants505 S Nolen Dr, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 424-1525
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I'm blessed to have been referred to Dr. Spady. He listens and cares about your concerns. Excellent GI
About Dr. David Spady, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1639155005
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Med Center
- Loma Linda School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
123 patients have reviewed Dr. Spady. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.
