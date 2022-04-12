Overview of Dr. David Spangler, MD

Dr. David Spangler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Alabaster, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital and Huntsville Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.