Dr. David Speach, MD
Overview of Dr. David Speach, MD
Dr. David Speach, MD is a Neuromuscular Medicine Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Neuromuscular Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Speach's Office Locations
Rochester601 Elmwood Ave # 665, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 275-5321
University Of Rochester Medical Center4901 Lac de Ville Blvd Ste 230, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 275-5321
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr.Speach for a pain on my side/back rib area. I have had the pain for Two years and no one knows what it is. My Dr. referred me to Dr.Speach. I was reluctant to go due to the reviews. However, he did a thorough exam and put in for an MRI which my insurance refused. He advised me to do 4 or 5 physical therapy visits and he will resubmit to my insurance co. Seeing as though this was a request from them before they approve it. I am very pleased with him thus far.
About Dr. David Speach, MD
- Neuromuscular Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1003850660
Education & Certifications
- St Josephs Hospital Health Center
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Neuromuscular Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
