Dr. David Speach, MD

Neuromuscular Medicine
3.4 (7)
Map Pin Small Rochester, NY
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Speach, MD

Dr. David Speach, MD is a Neuromuscular Medicine Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Neuromuscular Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Speach works at URMC Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Speach's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester
    601 Elmwood Ave # 665, Rochester, NY 14642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 275-5321
  2. 2
    University Of Rochester Medical Center
    4901 Lac de Ville Blvd Ste 230, Rochester, NY 14618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 275-5321

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Strong Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 01, 2022
    I went to Dr.Speach for a pain on my side/back rib area. I have had the pain for Two years and no one knows what it is. My Dr. referred me to Dr.Speach. I was reluctant to go due to the reviews. However, he did a thorough exam and put in for an MRI which my insurance refused. He advised me to do 4 or 5 physical therapy visits and he will resubmit to my insurance co. Seeing as though this was a request from them before they approve it. I am very pleased with him thus far.
    — Jul 01, 2022
    Photo: Dr. David Speach, MD
    About Dr. David Speach, MD

    Specialties
    • Neuromuscular Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003850660
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Josephs Hospital Health Center
    Medical Education
    • Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
    Board Certifications
    • Neuromuscular Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Speach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Speach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Speach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Speach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Speach works at URMC Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Speach’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Speach. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Speach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Speach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Speach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

