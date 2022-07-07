Overview of Dr. David Speck, MD

Dr. David Speck, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Auburn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital.



Dr. Speck works at DAVID D SPECK M.D. in Auburn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Diabetic Retinopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.