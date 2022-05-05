Dr. Spector has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Spector, MD
Overview of Dr. David Spector, MD
Dr. David Spector, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Silvis, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Genesis Medical Center – Silvis, Genesis Medical Center, Aledo, Hammond-Henry Hospital and Trinity Rock Island.
Dr. Spector's Office Locations
Genesis Medical Center Silvis801 Illini Dr, Silvis, IL 61282 Directions (309) 281-5180
Genesis Medical Center Davenport1227 E Rusholme St, Davenport, IA 52803 Directions (563) 421-8900
Genesis Psychiatric Hospitalists1401 W Central Park Ave, Davenport, IA 52804 Directions (563) 421-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Genesis Medical Center – Silvis
- Genesis Medical Center, Aledo
- Hammond-Henry Hospital
- Trinity Rock Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr.Spector's for 13 years come July I had a Tumor the size of a Baseball did Kemo and Radiation. It was a rough road Brain Surgery after 4 months of radiation and Kemo together then 6 more months of Kemo. Bad part was the Tumor hooked to front left lobe of Brain. 9 months later 2 tumors started to grow very small I asked to do more Kemo he said yes bad thing was work insurance had dropped me I was ready to throw in the towel. Dr. SPECTOR told me he would have my nurse look into help for me she would be calling me few hours later she called with a number for me I made a call next morning I was getting Kemo. I have a lot of Respect for DR.SPECTOR
About Dr. David Spector, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
