Overview of Dr. David Spector, MD

Dr. David Spector, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Silvis, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Genesis Medical Center – Silvis, Genesis Medical Center, Aledo, Hammond-Henry Hospital and Trinity Rock Island.



Dr. Spector works at Genesis Cancer Center in Silvis, IL with other offices in Davenport, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Lung Cancer and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.