Dr. Spencer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Spencer, MD
Overview
Dr. David Spencer, MD is a Dermatologist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.
Dr. Spencer works at
Locations
Winston Salem765 Highland Oaks Dr Ste 100, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 760-4004Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleasant doctor. Explains what he is doing and very thorough. Staff that assists, Amanda, very pleasant and informative.
About Dr. David Spencer, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1134143605
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spencer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Spencer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spencer works at
Dr. Spencer has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Actinic Keratosis, and more.
211 patients have reviewed Dr. Spencer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spencer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spencer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.