Dr. David Spencer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spencer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Spencer, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Spencer, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They completed their residency with Naval Med Center
Dr. Spencer works at
Locations
-
1
Bon Secours Surgical Specialists155 Kingsley Ln Ste 405, Norfolk, VA 23505 Directions (757) 278-2220Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- One Net
- Optima Health
- Today's Options
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
- Virginia Premier
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spencer?
Dr Spencer is an awesome doctor! Very caring, straight forward, intelligent and professional. I would recommend him 100%.
About Dr. David Spencer, DO
- General Surgery
- English
- 1225093529
Education & Certifications
- Naval Med Center
- Naval Medical Center
- Sonoma State University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spencer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spencer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spencer works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Spencer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spencer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spencer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spencer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.