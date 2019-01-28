See All General Surgeons in Norfolk, VA
Dr. David Spencer, DO

General Surgery
4.0 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Spencer, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They completed their residency with Naval Med Center

Dr. Spencer works at Bon Secours Surgical Specialists in Norfolk, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bon Secours Surgical Specialists
    155 Kingsley Ln Ste 405, Norfolk, VA 23505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 278-2220
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lipomas
Appendicitis
Obesity
Lipomas
Appendicitis
Obesity

Treatment frequency



Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • One Net
    • Optima Health
    • Today's Options
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Virginia Premier

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    Jan 28, 2019
    Dr Spencer is an awesome doctor! Very caring, straight forward, intelligent and professional. I would recommend him 100%.
    Deborah in Elizabeth City, NC — Jan 28, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Spencer, DO
    About Dr. David Spencer, DO

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225093529
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Naval Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Naval Medical Center
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Sonoma State University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
