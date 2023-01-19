Overview of Dr. David Spencer, MD

Dr. David Spencer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Ia Roy J & L Carver Com and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Pascagoula Hospital.



Dr. Spencer works at The Spine Center in Park Ridge, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.