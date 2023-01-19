Dr. David Spencer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spencer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Spencer, MD
Overview of Dr. David Spencer, MD
Dr. David Spencer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Ia Roy J & L Carver Com and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Pascagoula Hospital.
Dr. Spencer's Office Locations
The Spine Center1875 Dempster St Ste 425, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 558-1010
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Pascagoula Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Elderplan
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
DR Spenser do my spine fusion in 2008,.since that date I don't have pain.god bless Dr.David Spenser
About Dr. David Spencer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1275678716
Education & Certifications
- St Francis Hospital of Evanston
- University of Ia Roy J & L Carver Com
- University of Iowa
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spencer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spencer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spencer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spencer has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spencer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Spencer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spencer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spencer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spencer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.