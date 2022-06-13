See All Hematologists in Nashville, TN
Dr. David Spigel, MD

Hematology
3.8 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Spigel, MD

Dr. David Spigel, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their fellowship with Dana Farber Canc/MGH/Brigham &amp;amp;amp; Women's

Dr. Spigel works at Tennessee Oncology in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Spigel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tennessee Oncology
    250 25th Ave N Ste 100, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2436

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anemia

Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. David Spigel, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427074210
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Dana Farber Canc/MGH/Brigham &amp;amp;amp;amp; Women's
    Fellowship
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Spigel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spigel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spigel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spigel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spigel works at Tennessee Oncology in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Spigel’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Spigel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spigel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spigel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spigel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

