Dr. David Spinak, MD
Overview of Dr. David Spinak, MD
Dr. David Spinak, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Dr. Spinak's Office Locations
Retina Center Northwest9800 Levin Rd NW Ste 102, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He is so kind and knowledgeable! Very patient with my little girl and her rare situation. Always makes room in his schedule for her. THANK YOU Dr Spinak!
About Dr. David Spinak, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- U CA
- Temple University Hospital
- Johns Hopkins-Sinai Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Dr. Spinak has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spinak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
