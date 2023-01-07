Overview of Dr. David Spinak, MD

Dr. David Spinak, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Spinak works at Retina Center Northwest in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.