Dr. David Spinner, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Spinner, DO
Dr. David Spinner, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Dr. Spinner works at
Dr. Spinner's Office Locations
-
1
Department of Rehabilitation Medicine10 Union Sq E, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 241-6321Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Mount Sinai Doctors - West 23rd Street309 W 23rd St, New York, NY 10011 Directions (212) 724-6362Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Pain Management5 E 98th St # 66, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 724-6362
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Figured out a difficult condition and really helped me. Other reviews were clearly related to the Doctor not prescribing opioids.
About Dr. David Spinner, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1780813931
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Maimondes Med Ctr
- Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
- Emory University
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
