Overview of Dr. David Spiro, DO

Dr. David Spiro, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Spiro works at Trinity Health of New England in Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.